Harry Jokes About Trump on Late Show

Prince Harry joked about President Trump and CBS' legal problems in a surprise Late Show appearance Wednesday night. The British prince walked onto the stage as Colbert was talking about Hallmark movies, saying, "They give people the unrealistic expectation that during the holiday season, they're going to just bump into some prince at their job or walking down the street." Harry joked that he was looking for the audition for "The Gingerbread Christmas Prince Saves Christmas in Nebraska." He bantered with Colbert about Americans' fascination with royalty and holiday movies, quipping, "You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies and you're clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?"

Colbert disputed the claim about Americans being obsessed with royalty, prompting Harry to respond, "Really? I hear you elected a king," People reports. To get a Christmas film role, Harry said, "I'll record a self-tape, I'll fly myself to an audition, I'll settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House, all the things you people in TV do," referring to CBS' $16 million settlement with Trump, per USA Today. When Colbert objected, "Hey, I didn't do any of those things," the prince replied, "Maybe that's why you're canceled." Despite the quips, Harry has publicly maintained that he is neutral in American politics, saying at a Los Angeles summit earlier this year that he is "not on the left or right" and has "never even been allowed to vote."