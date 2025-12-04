White House Slaps Trump's Name on US Institute of Peace

The Trump administration has renamed the US Institute of Peace after President Trump and has planted the president's name on the organization's headquarters despite an ongoing fight over the institute's control, the AP reports. It's the latest twist in a seesaw court battle over who controls the US Institute of Peace, a nonprofit think tank that focuses on peace initiatives. It was an early target of the Department of Government Efficiency this year. On Wednesday, the State Department said it renamed the organization to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace to "reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history." The new name could be seen on its building, which is near the State Department.

Trump has spent months openly lobbying for a Nobel Peace Prize even though he was passed over for this year's installment—arguing he had a hand in easing a series of conflicts around the world. But Trump has also ordered strikes on suspected drug vessels off the coast of Venezuela and repeatedly threatened that attacks on land could be coming, which would be an act of war against that country. The takeover of the Peace Institute was also anything but peaceful, with his administration seizing the independent entity and ousting its board before actually affixing his name to the building.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said: "The United States Institute of Peace was once a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace. Now, the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which is both beautifully and aptly named after a President who ended eight wars in less than a year, will stand as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability." She added, "Congratulations, world!"

George Foote, a lawyer for the former Institute leadership and staff, said the renaming "adds insult to injury." "A federal judge has already ruled that the government's armed takeover was illegal. That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building," Foote said.