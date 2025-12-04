Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Somali Immigrants in Minnesota

President Trump once again railed against Somali immigrants in Minnesota Wednesday, saying they've turned the state into a "hellhole," reports NBC News . "The Somalians should be out of here," he said during a news conference. "They've destroyed our country. And all they do is complain, complain, complain." Trump's second consecutive day of such comments came after reports that dozens of people of Somali descent have been convicted in fraud schemes related to COVID relief that netted more than $1 billion. The remarks also came on the first day of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area—which, a source that spoke to NBC claims, is not specifically targeting Somali immigrants. But the source warned that Somalis believed to have violated immigration laws could be arrested.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also continued his attacks on Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar. He said the Minnesota Democrat "should be thrown the hell out of our country" and that "she shouldn't be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I'm sure people are looking at that." Omar left Somalia during the country's civil war and came to the United States at age 12 after first living in a Kenyan refugee camp. ""She's always talking about the Constitution," Trump said. "Go back to your own country and figure out your own constitution." Prior to Trump's remarks, Omar had posted on social media decrying Trump's Tuesday rant against Somali-Americans, calling it "bigotry" and saying it wouldn't work: "Somali Americans are here to stay."

Trump has apparently not been dissuaded by criticism from Omar or others. He said Tuesday, per the BBC, "I don't want them in our country, I'll be honest with you." He claimed the US would "go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country." The prime minister of Somalia declined to dignify Trump's comments with a response, and suggested the remarks be ignored. Minnesota is home to about 80,000 people of Somali descent, the largest population in the US, reports NPR in a look at how the community grew in that state.