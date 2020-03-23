Here Are the Latest Celebs to Test Positive

(Newser) – Placido Domingo announced Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the same day Rand Paul revealed his own diagnosis. But the Spanish opera singer is not the only person who has recently been added to the list of celebrities who've tested positive. Actress Debi Mazar announced her diagnosis Saturday on Instagram, explaining to fans, "It's very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!" David Bryan, keyboardist for Bon Jovi, also announced his diagnosis Saturday on Instagram, noting, "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!!" Vulture is keeping a running list of celebrities, athletes, and other big names who've tested positive here. (Read more coronavirus stories.)