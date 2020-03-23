(Newser) – The coronavirus has made its closest strike yet to the 2020 election. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, recently departed from the race, announced Monday that her husband has tested positive for the disease, reports the Hill. In an essay at Medium, Klobuchar said she herself is not infected. She and her husband, John Bessler, haven't been together for the last two weeks, and he's now hospitalized in Virginia. "I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, (and) my doctor has advised me to not get a test," she writes. "As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don't qualify to get one under any standard."

The essay says the 52-year-old Bessler self-quarantined as a precaution when he came down with what he initially thought was a cold. "He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven't really improved," writes Klobuchar. "He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator." She adds that she and daughter Abigail are keeping in touch with him via phone and email, but "not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease." (Rand Paul is so far the only senator to test positive.)

