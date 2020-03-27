Trump Blasts Automakers Over Ventilators

(Newser)
President Trump lashed out at US automakers Friday and demanded they begin making ventilators immediately to help hospitals cope with the pandemic. Both the Hill and Politico see it as something of an "about-face" from Thursday, when Trump suggested that states such as New York were exaggerating the need for the machines. "General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Trump wrote. "FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!" He had another tweet for GM. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary," he wrote, a reference to CEO Mary Barra.
Trump added "Invoke P," a reference to his ability to use the Defense Product Act to compel private manufacturers to make necessary equipment. The GM deal Trump referenced appears to be one the New York Times
reported about on Friday. The newspaper said the administration was poised to announce a venture Wednesday between GM and Ventec Life Systems to churn out 80,000 ventilators. However, the announcement was canceled at the last minute because FEMA needed more time to assess the $1 billion price tag. In a statement
, GM said it still planned to make ventilators with Ventec, adding that the first may ship next month and that it could make 10,000 a month after that. In its own statement, Ford said it was "seeking guidance" from the White House on the manufacture of ventilators and other products, per the Hill.
