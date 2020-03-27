Trump Blasts Automakers Over Ventilators

(Newser) – President Trump lashed out at US automakers Friday and demanded they begin making ventilators immediately to help hospitals cope with the pandemic. Both the Hill and Politico see it as something of an "about-face" from Thursday, when Trump suggested that states such as New York were exaggerating the need for the machines. "General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Trump wrote. "FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!" He had another tweet for GM. "They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary," he wrote, a reference to CEO Mary Barra.

