Coronavirus Relief Money Will Be Coming Soon

(Newser) – Your relief money from the government is now officially in the works. President Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus measure at the White House late Friday afternoon, reports the Hill. He was able to do so after the House approved the bill via a rare voice vote, despite some last-minute drama on Capitol Hill. In terms of the money: You'll get a one-time sum of up to $1,200 (depending on income). "I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together," said Trump. If you've gotten a tax refund via direct deposit in the last two years, that's how the money will arrive, notes NBC News. Otherwise, it will come via check. The money should arrive "within three weeks," according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

As for the rest of the money: