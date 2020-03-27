John Kerry Unloads on Lawmaker in Surprising Tweet

(Newser) – Rep. Thomas Massie is not a popular man on Capitol Hill because he's gumming up quick passage of the massive stimulus bill in the House. The Kentucky Republican said Friday morning he planned to ask for a roll call vote, meaning lawmakers would have to be physically present to vote, reports the Hill. Nancy Pelosi hoped to pass the measure by a voice vote, allowing members to remain at home. As a result, many were scrambling to return to DC amid the coronavirus outbreak, just in case. (Update: As it turns out, the House passed the measure by voice vote after all.) One of the most notable criticisms of Massie came from former Secretary of State John Kerry, who tweeted: "Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an a--hole." (He didn't use dashes, either.)

Kerry continued: "He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!)" He was right on the last part. The tweet caught the attention of Trump, who had previously called Massie a "third rate Grandstander." In a new tweet, Trump wrote, "Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!" As for Massie, who has a libertarian streak, he explained that he "swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously." Massie thinks the stimulus package adds too much to the national debt and shouldn't be passed without public debate. (Read more John Kerry stories.)

