Trump Extends Federal Stay-at-Home Guidelines

President Trump is extending federal guidelines recommending people stay home and away from one another for another 30 days as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the AP reports. Trump made the announcement during a Rose Garden briefing. The guidelines, originally tagged as "15 days to slow the spread," had been set to expire Monday. Trump had said last week he hoped to have the country "re-opened" by Easter.

But public health experts sounded the alarm, saying a rollback would speed transmission, making the situation worse. The federal guidelines recommend that older people and those with preexisting conditions stay home and away from other people, and also recommend that all Americans avoid social gatherings, work from home, and steer clear of bars and restaurants.