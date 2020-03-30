(Newser) – The New York Post is calling him a "living marvel," while Forbes deems his case "miraculous." At the very least, a 101-year-old Italian man is making headlines after being released from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus. CNN reports that "Mr. P" was admitted into the hospital in Rimini last week after testing positive for COVID-19, but he has apparently beaten it—a fact notable not only because of his age, but because Mr. P was born in 1919, at the height of the Spanish flu pandemic that took the lives of tens of millions around the world. "Mr. P made it," a Rimini government official says, calling his recovery "truly extraordinary." "The family brought him home yesterday evening. To teach us that even at 101 years the future is not written."

As of Monday morning, Italy is closing in on 98,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the country with the second-most number of cases, behind the US; it has documented more than 10,700 deaths so far. In Rimini itself, there were nearly 1,200 documented cases as of Thursday, per the nation's Civil Protection Department. Forbes calls Mr. P's survival "remarkable," considering the high death rate for older Italians stricken with COVID-19. The magazine also notes other centenarians around the world who've survived the virus, including a 103-year-old woman in Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have started. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

