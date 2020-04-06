(Newser) – "Joe Exotic" has become a household name for anyone who's been holed up at home with a Netflix account, because Tiger King—the "enthralling" and "disturbing" true-life series that documents the strange goings-on at the Oklahoma roadside zoo run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage and an equally strange cast of characters—is all anyone has been watching. Now, one of those cast members says a bonus episode is on the way to supplement the previous seven, Variety reports. "Netflix is adding one more episode," says Jeff Lowe, who took over the zoo from Maldonado-Passage before the latter went to prison. "We'll be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow." There's been no official comment yet from Netflix.

Lowe made his announcement via a video sent to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, a fan of the show, along with his wife. Fox News notes that Lowe has been accused by some fans of having something to do with Maldonado-Passage's murder-for-hire arrest so he could gain full control of the park; Lowe denies playing any part in his former partner's legal troubles. Meanwhile, an extra episode will likely find an eager audience: Business Insider reports that Tiger King has been the most popular title on Netflix for two weeks straight. It's also among the top three most-watched TV series as of Monday on Rotten Tomatoes. (The series has reinvigorated authorities' interest in the disappearance of the husband of one of the main characters.)

