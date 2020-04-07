Suspect in College Slayings Is Daughter's Boyfriend

(Newser) – Prosecutors have charged a teenager with fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum. Khari Sanford, 18, was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, the AP reports. A friend of Sanford’s, 18-year-old Ali’jah Larrue, was charged as an accomplice and faces two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Bail for each was set at $1 million. According to the criminal complaint, Sanford’s girlfriend was the daughter of the victims, Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, 57-year-old Robin Carre. Joggers found the victims at the arboretum near the Madison campus on March 31.

story continues below

Autopsies found both victims were shot in the back of the head, apparently the night before their bodies were discovered. A friend of Potter's told investigators that the couple had moved their daughter and Sanford out of their house and into a rental home because they were not following social distancing rules amid the coronavirus outbreak. Potter's supervisor at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics said Potter's medication put her at greater risk of infection and that she needed social distancing. A classmate at Madison West High School told investigators that he overheard a discussion between the victims' daughter and Sanford in a class shortly before school was canceled last month, in which she told Sanford her parents had "bands" of money and that they were rich.