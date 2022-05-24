Amber Heard Rests Case, Doesn't Call Depp

His legal team is expected to call ex Kate Moss to testify on his behalf
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 24, 2022 10:50 AM CDT
Actor Johnny Depp speaks with an attorney in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Tuesday.   (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP)

(Newser) – A development in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial that all sides might be happy with: It took a big step toward being over on Tuesday. Heard's legal team rested her case without calling Depp to the stand, reports the AP. Now Depp's team will present its rebuttal in the civil suit taking place in Virginia. He has sued her for $50 million, and she has countersued him for $100 million in regard to allegations that he abused her during their marriage. On Tuesday, the judge rejected Depp's request to toss Heard's countersuit.

One nugget sure to generate headlines this week: CNN reports that Depp's team is expected to call supermodel Kate Moss, an ex-girlfriend, to testify on his behalf. People notes that Depp's lawyers were seen fist-pumping in court when Heard mentioned Moss in testimony, apparently because it gave them the opportunity to have her testify. Moss is expected to do so via video link on Wednesday, per the New York Post. (No matter what happens, don't expect Depp to look directly at Heard during the trial.)

