Now the Big Biden Question: Who Is VP?

(Newser) – Now that Bernie Sanders has dropped out, focus is turning to the VP pick of presumptive nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president already has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and Aaron Blake of the Washington Post ranks the "most logical" candidates. No. 1 on his list is California Sen. Kamala Harris, the only black woman who is currently a senator or governor. "Her presidential campaign flamed out after an early surge, and given her background as a prosecutor, it is easy to see playing the traditional VP role of attacking the opposition," writes Blake. Of course, she trained much of that early venom on Biden himself. Rounding out Blake's top five, in order: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. The latter is the first openly gay person elected to the Senate.

A post at SFGate notes that Harris, 55, currently has the best odds at the PredictIt, a prediction market exchange. In fact, she is doing more than twice as well as the No. 2 there, Klobuchar. Then comes Whitmer, Warren, and Stacey Abrams, who gained a prominent national profile by nearly winning the Georgia governor's seat in 2018. The AP, meanwhile, notes that Harris just made two fundraising moves likely to raise speculation about her as a VP pick. She set up a joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee, and she made a surprise appearance at a virtual fundraising event Wednesday for Biden. He's the right choice at a time when people "need to have hope," said Harris. The former VP also spoke. "I’m so lucky to have you be a part of this partnership going forward," he said of her. "I’m coming for you, kid.” (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

