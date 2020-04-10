Brady's First Attempt Involves Wordplay

(Newser) – Tom Brady has lost before at the US Patent and Trademark Office—when he sought sole rights to "Tom Terrific" while with the New England Patriots—but you don't become a star athlete by giving up. Now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback wants to reserve "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady." He'd use the terms on merchandise such as clothing and footwear. The new trademark applications were filed Monday, ESPN reports. In March, trademark requests were filed for Brady for "TB x TB."

story continues below

Other people have filed similar applications, and "Tompa Bay" already has been used on T-shirts. The Dan Patrick Show is among the sellers, per Sporting News. "Tompa Bay" was not an immediate hit on Twitter. "It sounds like a new Mario Party location," one critic wrote. Another tweet cautioned to "ask your doctor if TOMPA is right for you." (Brady has a beef about the waterfront mansion he's renting from Derek Jeter.)

