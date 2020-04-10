Trump Allies Worry About His Daily Briefings

(Newser)
–
It's no big surprise President Trump's critics don't like his daily briefings on the coronavirus outbreak. (See this scathing op-ed by a member of the New York Times editorial board.) But now a number of stories suggest that some of the president's political allies aren't fans, either. The sentiment from them is that Trump might be hurting himself, and thus his chances for reelection, with his lengthy, wide-ranging comments. Coverage:
- From Nikki Haley: The former UN ambassador gave the president credit for his willingness to "over-communicate" about the outbreak. "But I also think he needs to let his experts speak," she told Fox News, per Politico. She said those experts should be the ones to answer questions, not Trump. "I don't think he needs to feel like he needs to answer everything." She also warned about the briefings going on "too long."