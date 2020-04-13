(Newser) – It's a little easier now for overworked health care workers to find a place to rest without endangering their own families. The Hilton and Marriott hotel chains are both donating rooms for doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, and the like, reports USA Today. The chains are working with groups that represent the medical professions to connect them to the free rooms, particularly in hot spots such as New York City, New Orleans, and Detroit. In Manhattan, the posh Four Seasons also is donating rooms, per Fox Business. Hilton is partnering with American Express to provide up to 1 million rooms, and Marriott has pledged up to $10 million worth of free stays. By one industry estimate, 80% of hotel rooms in the US are vacant. (Read more coronavirus stories.)