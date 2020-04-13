(Newser) – Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but has been relatively symptom-free, per the AP. The ABC News host revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts that he's "feeling great." The news comes about two weeks after Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, revealed that she had COVID-19 and had "never been sicker." Stephanopoulos has been taking care of her and their children and doing his TV job in the interim. He said the only potential symptoms he has felt were a lower backache that he'd attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said, per ABC News. Stephanopoulos is among those who have the virus but are asymptomatic—a group that may account for up to 50% of infected patients, says Dr. Anthony Fauci. "That is part of why it's so difficult to contain this virus," says ABC medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. "We have to remember this virus is just about four months old, so literally we're learning things about the way it behaves and the way it transmits and causes disease every day." (Two CNN anchors have the disease as well.)

