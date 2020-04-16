White House Defends Ivanka's New Jersey Trip

(Newser) – Discretionary travel is discouraged these days, but Ivanka Trump and her husband took a road trip last month anyway. The president's daughter; her husband, Jared Kushner; and their children drove from Washington to her father's golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, for the first night of Passover on April 8. The trip wasn't illegal, but New Jersey is a coronavirus "hot spot" and has the second-most reported cases and deaths in the nation, CNN reports. Washington's stay-at-home order has exceptions only for essential travel, as does the CDC's advisory for New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Ivanka Trump has urged Americans to follow the guidelines, per the New York Times, posting a video asking people to "please, please" stay home. Her Passover tweet included the hashtag, #TogetherApart.

"Ivanka — with her immediate family — celebrated Passover at a closed-down facility considered to be a family home," a White House official said Thursday. "Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in DC." A watchdog group wasn't mollified. "Sure, Ivanka Trump could have stayed in DC as federal guidelines advised, but why do that when you can make a promotional appearance at one of your father's properties multiple states away?" Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington posted. Joe Lockhart, who was President Clinton's press secretary, tweeted: "There is not a single rule that applies to Ivanka and Jared. They are the chosen ones and it's only the rest of us that have to follow the rules." When Trump's family travels, CNN points out, it consumes Secret Service and local police resources. (Read more Ivanka Trump stories.)

