Trump Slams GOP Governor Over Coronavirus Testing

(Newser) – At Monday's press briefing, President Trump said the nation's governors have been provided with lists of locations providing additional coronavirus testing in their states—and then he proceeded to call out Larry Hogan, whom the Daily Beast calls "one of the leading Republican governors" confronting the crisis in a "hands-on" fashion. "Hundreds and hundreds of labs are ready, willing, and able" to test, Trump said. "Some of the governors, like as an example the governor from Maryland, didn’t really understand the list. He didn’t understand too much about what was going on, so now I think he’ll be able to do that. It’s pretty simple." More:

Trump wasn't done: Later in the briefing, referring to Hogan's Monday announcement that his state had acquired 500,000 COVID-19 tests from a South Korean company, Trump said Hogan could have simply called Vice President Mike Pence and "saved a lot of money." "No, I don’t think he needed to go to South Korea," Trump continued. "I think he needed to get a little knowledge. Would have been helpful." A Health and Human Services official echoed that sentiment, noting, "I don’t know what the governor of Maryland is doing in South Korea, but there is excess capacity every day."