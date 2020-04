(Newser) – John Krasinski's fourth episode of "Some Good News," the show he's been hosting from home since the US went on coronavirus lockdown, featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it weather report from none other than Brad Pitt. Watch it here or in our gallery. As E! reports, Pitt is no stranger to the meteorologist gig, having previously offered comical weather reports on the late-night Jim Jefferies Show. (Read more uplifting news stories.)