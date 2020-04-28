Reporter's Pants Shortcut Is Revealed on National TV

(Newser) – "I have ARRIVED," reporter Will Reeve tweeted triumphantly Tuesday. But he added an asterisk, along with, "in the most hilariously mortifying way possible." The explanation: Reeve—the son of late actor Christopher Reeve, notes People—did a segment on Good Morning America from home and neglected to wear pants, reports TVLine. No video is available, but you can see a screenshot here. This should have been OK because Reeve's home camera was intended to catch him only from the waist up.

At one point, though, Reeve shifted position in his chair and revealed some bare leg. Viewers were quick to notice. "Hey put some pants on my guy," read one typical tweet. To which Reeve himself responded, "They're shorts I promise." BuzzFeed, meanwhile, has a closeup of GMA anchor Amy Robach, who appears to be stifling a laugh after Reeve's leg came into view. (For the record, Reeve was doing a story about these drones.)

