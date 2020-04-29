Stone to Assange: 'I'll Bring Down the Entire House of Cards'

(Newser) – President Trump's associate Roger Stone used hundreds of fake Facebook accounts to push stories related to Russia and WikiLeaks around the 2016 election, while keeping in contact with Julian Assange, according to former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators. One of dozens of search warrants unsealed Tuesday indicates Stone crafted the accounts to appear real and used them to push a narrative of the Russian hack of the Democratic National Committee that would help then-candidate Trump. Messages and ads from the accounts denied that Russians were behind the hack. Others referred to Stone denying claims of Russian collusion, per CNN. Warrants also claim Stone communicated with WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign and in 2017. He wrote to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in private messages on Twitter.

"It doesn't matter where you get information only that it is accurate and authentic," Stone wrote on June 4, 2017. "If the US government moves on you I will bring down the entire house of cards." Assange replied that "those obsessed with taking down Trump" were "trying to squeeze us into a deal," per the Hill. "I am doing everything possible to address the issues at the highest level of Government," Stone responded. "Must be circumspect in this forum as experience demonstrates it is monitored." He moved his home computer data to a private server in spring 2018, fearing he was being hacked or tracked by government officials, according to another warrant. In a Tuesday statement, Stone said the documents "prove no crime" and "there is, to this day, no evidence that I had or knew about the source or content of the Wikileaks disclosures prior to their public release." (Stone has yet to serve time in prison amid talk of a presidential pardon.)

