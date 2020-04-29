Market Jumps on New Study of Remdesivir

(Newser) – Encouraging news on remdesivir as a potential COVID-19 treatment was followed up with discouraging news. Now, a more optimistic report from the drug's maker—and one that drove a more than 400-point jump at market open despite the release of dour GDP news. Gilead on Wednesday revealed the results of a study that it says found remdesivir eased symptoms in patients who received it earlier in their treatment as opposed to later.

The study involved 397 patients who were experiencing severe cases of COVID-19. Reuters reports 62% of those who got it early ended up being discharged from the hospital, versus 49% who were treated later. CNBC reports Gilead said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' separate trial of the drug met its primary goal, though it did not provide any data. (Read more remdesivir stories.)

