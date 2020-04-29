(Newser) – It was a bit surprising when two convenience stores within a mile of each other reported selling winning tickets for $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25—that is, until one man claimed both prizes. The Colorado man, identified as "Joe B.," has been playing the same numbers for 30 years, per the AP. He bought one ticket on the morning of March 25 and one in the evening, at a Pueblo 7-Eleven and at a Loaf 'N Jug, and hit the winning numbers 5-9-27-39-42 on both tickets, reports KUSA. Joe claimed his winnings, a combined $2 million, on Friday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado Lottery winners must do so through the mail or by making an appointment at a drive-thru office. (Read more lottery winner stories.)