(Newser) – Joe Biden easily trumped Bernie Sanders in Tuesday's presidential primary in Ohio, conducted almost entirely by mail, reports the Hill. The former vice president nabbed 72.4% of 860,347 votes cast, according to unofficial results, compared to 16.6% support for Sanders, who ended his campaign three weeks ago. Sanders has opted to remain on primary ballots in the hope of nabbing more delegates to influence the Democratic party platform. He "could snag a few" of the 136 up for grabs in Ohio, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The primary had been scheduled for March 17 but was delayed over concerns about the novel coronavirus. Residents were then given until April 28 to mail in votes, though some in-person voting was granted to people with disabilities or without permanent mailing addresses, per CBS News. Trump, who won Ohio in 2016, received 682,843 votes on the Republican side, according to the unofficial tally. Some absentee and provisional ballots are still to be counted. A total of 1,975,806 vote-by-mail ballots were requested. (New York has canceled its primary.)

