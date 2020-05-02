Nick Cordero's Wife: His Lungs Are 'Severely Damaged'

(Newser) – Looks like Nick Cordero isn't out of the woods yet. The Broadway actor, who apparently had a leg amputated after testing positive for COVID-19, is now said to have other lingering health effects. CNN reports that while he isn't bleeding internally, his wife Amanda Kloots says "we did learn that due to COVID Nick's lungs are severely damaged. To look almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years they said. They are that damaged." She adds that there are "holes in his lungs where obviously you don't want holes to be." Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his turn in Bullets Over Broadway, is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

Kloots also appeared Thursday on CBS This Morning and talked about the outpouring of public support for Cordero. "I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us, and I just believe—I get chills saying it," she said. "I just believe that he will wake up." She has also posted positive Instagram messages like "New month, same goal! YOU CAN DO IT BABY" and writes that she's gone to the hospital and picked up some of Cordero's personal belongings—like his wedding ring—as the medical staff preps him for a procedure to let him breathe without a ventilator, per People. "Anything to feel close to him at this time makes me feel better," she writes. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

