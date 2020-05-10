SNL Ends a Strange Season

(Newser) – Saturday Night Live ended the strangest of its 45 seasons with another at-home episode, this one kicking off with Alec Baldwin as President Trump addressing the "class of COVID-19. I'm so honored to be your validictator." "There are so many exciting new jobs out there, like grocery store bouncer, cam girl, porch pirate, amateur nurse, and coal," he continued. The show took advantage of a few bored alums, with Kristen Wiig giving the opening monologue in a tribute to Mother's Day and Tina Fey appearing on Weekend Update, reports E! Online. Fey said that during her downtime, "I’m getting to spend so much more time with my [online] passwords. All my passwords are a little bit different and beautiful in their own way and I see that now." Highlights are in the video gallery. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)