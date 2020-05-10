Wuhan Ends a Streak

(Newser)
–
The Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero of a global pandemic, ended its lengthy streak of no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, reporting a new patient for the first time since April 3. The man is in critical condition and being cited as caused by "past community infection," and his wife has also tested positive but is asymptomatic, reports CNN; four others from the community are being observed in hospitals. Reuters reports that the 89-year-old man hadn't left his home since late January. (Read more coronavirus stories.)