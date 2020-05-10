Boris Johnson: We Have a New Slogan

(Newser) – Living in England? You might be going to work tomorrow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation Sunday and said it's time to begin easing the coronavirus lockdown, CNN reports. The government's previous stance was that people should go to work "if they must," he said. "We now need to stress that anyone who can't work from home, for instance those in construction or manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work." Johnson's pre-recorded statement included other new measures, like letting people sunbathe and exercise in public starting Wednesday—provided social distancing is kept up—and changing the slogan from "Stay at home" to "Stay alert."

Johnson also introduced a new five-tier alert system similar to one the UK uses for terror threats, ranking the coronavirus threat alert from "low" to "critical," the Guardian reports. "That Covid alert level will tell us how tough we have to be in our social distancing measures," Johnson said. British reaction is mixed, with Scotland and Northern Ireland saying the new plans don't apply to them yet. "The prime minister is effectively trying to pull off the impossible," writes Nick Triggle at the BBC. "He wants to try to restart normal life, while keeping the virus at bay with limited means to do so. ... But the problem is that even with the extra testing that has been put in place over the past month, there are big holes in the UK's ability to suppress the virus." (Read more Britain stories.)

