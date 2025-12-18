China's New Plan to Make Babies: Tax Birth Control

China has a new plan to coax citizens into having more babies : tax birth control. Starting Jan. 1, Beijing will slap a 13% value-added tax on condoms and other contraceptives, ending a three-decade exemption as part of a broader overhaul of its VAT system, which supplies nearly 40% of national tax revenue, the Guardian reports. The shift lands as China struggles with a shrinking, rapidly aging population and a birthrate that, while ticking up slightly in 2024 to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, remains far below past levels.

For years, the government has used financial incentives to encourage women to have more children, including by rolling out IVF discounts, cash bonuses for extra kids, and even extra paid leave for newlyweds. This year it earmarked $12.7 billion for a national childcare subsidy and is expanding health insurance to cover all childbirth costs. The new VAT law goes further, offering tax breaks for childcare and matchmaking-style "marriage introduction services." But the condom tax has sparked mockery, with one Weibo user writing that officials are "going to extreme lengths just to make us have children." One mother calls the move "ruthless" yet laughable when "compared to forced abortions during the family planning era," per Sky News.

This comes as some women reported calls from officials asking about their menstrual cycles and pregnancy plans; one Yunnan county reportedly required women to report their last period to local authorities, who said they were trying to identify pregnant residents. "Tomorrow it will be reporting the time of sexual intercourse," one social media user wrote, per the Guardian. Experts say the tax on contraceptives is unlikely to increase the fertility rate, but if contraception becomes harder to access, the fallout will land heaviest on women, especially those with fewer resources.