Finnish PM Apologizes to Asia for Lawmakers' Racist Gestures

Finland's top leader is trying to stamp out a racist controversy that jumped from Miss Finland to Parliament. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Wednesday issued an apology to China, Japan, and South Korea after several lawmakers posted photos of themselves tugging back their eyelids—a gesture widely recognized as mocking people of Asian descent. The gesture was meant to be in support of Finland's Miss Universe contestant, Sarah Dzafce, who lost her title this month after photos spread on social media showing her doing the same, per the New York Times . She apologized, saying she respected people and their differences and would learn from the incident.

Yet the decision infuriated politicians from the Finns Party, a nationalist, anti-immigration party in Orpo's governing coalition. Three of its lawmakers—two in Finland's Parliament, Juho Eerola and Kaisa Garedew, and one in the European Parliament, Sebastian Tynkkynen—posted similar eye-pulling photos. Eerola later said he was "deeply sorry" for offending Asians. Garedew has refused to apologize, telling a Finnish tabloid she was giving herself a temple massage, while Tynkkynen attacked China and framed his post as opposition to Dzafce's "cancellation," per the Times.

"I sincerely apologize for recent offensive social media posts by individual members of Parliament, which do not reflect Finland's values of equality and inclusion," Orpo said in a statement released in Chinese by Finland's embassy in Beijing; embassies in Seoul and Tokyo shared similar messages. This comes after Finland's flagship airline, Finnair, reported the images had an effect in Asian markets, per Reuters. Orpo's government previously faced a no-confidence vote over racist posts by members of the Finns Party in 2023. The party is now set to meet Thursday to decide how to handle the latest controversy.