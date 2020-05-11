Ice Cream Shop's Patrons Freak Over New Virus Protocols

(Newser) – A Cape Cod ice cream shop decided to reopen with coronavirus guidelines in place on Friday—and it did not go well, thanks to an ornery public. So much so that owner Mark Lawrence announced on Saturday that he would have to close Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee to the public "for the time being." He tells Boston 25 News that the shop reopened with the stipulation that customers call in their order at least one hour in advance. He says some who apparently didn't became angry when they were told they had to wait upon arriving and spoke to his employees using "language you wouldn’t even say in a men's locker room."

Lawrence told the Boston Globe about the set-up he had in place: one employee handling online orders, three scoopers, and three people bringing the orders to the parking lot. And yet he says about 20% of customers were rude, with one going so far as to exit her car and walk up to the window to scream at him. In a Facebook post written late that night, Lawrence said that "in 19 years of operation this is the lowest feeling I have ever felt."