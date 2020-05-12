2K Former DOJ Employees Call on Barr to Resign

(Newser) – Once again, thousands of former Justice Department employees are calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign. This time, they're peeved at the DOJ's dismissal of the Michael Flynn case, CNN and the Washington Post report. The nonprofit Protect Democracy, which previously organized an open letter signed by more than 2,600 former Justice Department officials calling on Barr to resign over his handling of the Roger Stone case, also organized this open letter, so far signed by more than 2,100 so-called "DOJ Alumni" who have served under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

They say Barr "once again assaulted the rule of law" to, essentially, do President Trump's bidding. "Make no mistake: The Department’s action is extraordinarily rare, if not unprecedented," the letter reads. "If any of us, or anyone reading this statement who is not a friend of the President, were to lie to federal investigators in the course of a properly predicated counterintelligence investigation, and admit we did so under oath, we would be prosecuted for it." The Post notes "several high-profile Republican appointees" have signed the letter, which calls on Barr to resign while acknowledging there is little chance he will do so. (Read more William Barr stories.)

