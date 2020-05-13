Bryan Adams Is Sorry

(Newser) – Bryan Adams is apologizing after a coronavirus rant that many called racist. "Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday," the Canadian rocker wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

He used the hashtags #banwetmarkets and #govegan. His original rant, posted on Instagram Monday, referred to "some f---ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" as being responsible for the pandemic that put his planned shows on hold, and many called him out for racism against the Chinese. The Los Angeles Times reports Paul McCartney made similar comments to Howard Stern last month: "Let's face it, come on, it is a little bit medieval, eating bats," he said.


