Nick Cordero Out of Coma

(Newser) – Broadway star Nick Cordero came out of his medically-induced coma Tuesday amid a brutal battle with COVID-19 that also resulted in his leg being amputated. "Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’” the 41-year-old's wife, Amanda Kloots, said in an Instagram video featuring the couple's infant son, per NBC News. “He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy.” She added in an Instagram story later that he still has a long road to recovery.

Kloots had previously posted Monday, "We had some great news this morning. Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking!!!!! He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!!" Cordero went to the ER March 30, was on a ventilator by April 1, had his leg amputated in late April due to blood clotting issues, and has experienced two mini-strokes, septic shock, an infection that caused his heart to stop, and severe lung damage, among many other issues. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

