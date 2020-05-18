Grimes' Mom Is Not Happy With Elon Musk

(Newser) – Grimes' mother might be able to live with her grandson being named " X Æ A-12" —but her tolerance for some of Elon Musk's other antics appears limited. In a now-deleted tweet, Sandy Garossino slammed the Tesla CEO for telling his Twitter followers to "take the red pill," a term from The Matrix now often used by men's rights activists, Cosmopolitan reports. "If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks…And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA bulls--- on Twitter right now?" the Canadian wrote.

Garossino—a former prosecutor and National Observer columnist—once praised Musk as a "visionary," but that was before controversies like the "pedo guy" case, and before her daughter started dating him, notes Amanda Arnold at the Cut. Grimes has been dating Musk since 2018, though they " experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship" during her pregnancy, according to Us Weekly. In what some observers considered an ominous sign for their relationship, the singer liked her mother's tweet before it was deleted Sunday. (Matrix co-creator Lilly Wachowski also had a message for Musk.)

