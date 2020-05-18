Carole Baskin Gets In on the Mask Game

(Newser) – "Hey all you cool cats and kittens." It's not just the signature line of Tiger King's Carole Baskin: They're also the words that appear on the masks being sold by the Big Cat Rescue founder. CNN reports Baskin has teamed up with tread365.com to offer the "PURRRFECT face mask," as the website puts it. The mask comes in black and leopard print patterns and features a large nose, mouth, and whiskers in addition to the tagline. Part of the proceeds will go to her Tampa big cat sanctuary, which has been closed due to the coronavirus. NBC New York reports the sanctuary has said it is losing $160,000 a month in tour revenue alone as a result. (Read more Tiger King stories.)