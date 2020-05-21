Trump Skips the Mask in Public Tour of Ford Plant

(Newser) – It became an issue ahead of President Trump's visit to a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday: Will he or won't he wear a mask? The answer: Nope, at least not on the part of his tour of the Ypsilanti factory that was visible to reporters, reports CNBC. "Not necessary,” said Trump when asked about his decision. “Everybody’s been tested and I’ve been tested.” But he said he wore one in a different area of the plant, "where they preferred it," adding, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” Before the visit, the state's attorney general said Trump was compelled by law to don a mask, and Ford's own policy requires one. But asked about it Thursday, Ford executive chairman William Ford shrugged it off. "It's up to him," he said.

story continues below

Trump walked the factory floor and talked to people, all of whom wore masks, as did the Ford execs who accompanied him. Nor did he wear one in a roundtable discussion at the plant, notes the Hill. (He was in the majority, there.) Before he left for Michigan, Trump signaled that he wouldn't be wearing a mask. "I want to get our country back to normal," he said when asked about it. "I want to normalize." He also said he had again tested negative Thursday morning, though he did so in deliberately tongue-twisting fashion. "And I tested very positively in another sense," he said, per USA Today. "This morning. Yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative." (Read more President Trump stories.)

