Injured Bald Eagle Ends Up in Risky Spot

(Newser)
–
It's not your typical interstate sight: a bald eagle, walking in the road and blocking traffic. Alarmed drivers on California's Interstate 5 called it in to the California Highway Patrol in Redding, and troopers rescued the bird Wednesday, reports Fox News. Whey they first arrived, troopers had to coax the eagle from a driving lane onto the shoulder, and a wildlife official eventually arrived to take things from there, per KCRA. The eagle is an adult male, per a post from the state Fish and Wildlife department. No word yet what's ailing the eagle, which is apparently unable to fly, but the bird is recuperating at a raptor rescue facility. "A whole lot of people are wishing the big fella gets well soon," says the state post. (Read more bald eagle stories.)