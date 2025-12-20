Flashlights Shining Into Hospital Windows Bring Some Hope

Volunteers gripping flashlights waved them high above their heads when the clock struck 8pm, shining beams through the frigid night sky—and into the hospital's windows. Exactly 10 minutes later, the enthusiastic crowd, still holding their flashlights aloft, in unison hollered "sweet dreams" toward children in the hospital several stories above them. The nightly Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams tradition is again lighting up the night outside Corewell Health Children's hospital in Royal Oak in suburban Detroit, the AP reports. For 10 minutes each evening, volunteers standing outside the hospital shine flashlights toward the pediatric rooms above, delivering a message of hope and joy. The kids return the sentiment with their own lights, which they shine toward those below.

"To be stuck in the hospital and feel like the world is moving on without you outside feels a little bit isolating, a little lonely, feels like maybe you've been forgotten in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season," said Amanda Lefkof, a child life specialist at Corewell. Among the children in the hospital is 4-year-old Zoe Hostetter, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. On a recent night, she shone her own flashlight toward the bundled-up well-wishers below with her grandfather, Tim Schuele, by her side. "It's just a big group of people that they don't know, but they see the love being sent by the lights," he said. "They're here kind of by themselves or with just close family and that's it for days." On these nights, though, the children are far from alone.

Kevin Barringer was among those flashing lights toward the windows one night last week. Barringer's son, Connor, spent two months at the hospital in 2020 recovering from a spinal injury, and they were on the receiving end of the lights. "It gets pretty dark up there for the kids and for parents as well," Kevin Barringer said. "Having people down here letting them up there know that there are people with them and sending all their light up that way, it means a lot." The hospital also hosts holiday parties, blanket-making and storytime events for families. Plus, a volunteer dresses as Santa and visits patients in their rooms and at the parties. This year's Moonbeams event started Dec. 9, and runs through Hanukkah and every night until two days before Christmas.