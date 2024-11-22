Cartel Honcho Faked His Death, Lived It Up in US: Feds

Authorities have arrested a high-ranking member of the Jalisco New Generation cartel who allegedly faked his own death before living a life of luxury in California under a fake name. Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa, 37, is son-in-law to cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," CNN reports. According to prosecutors, the cartel leader may have helped Gutierrez-Ochoa fake his death so he could flee to the US to be with El Mencho's daughter, who owns a coffee shop in Riverside, California, per the Los Angeles Times . El Mencho is alleged to have told associates he murdered Gutierrez-Ochoa for "lying."

That's not what happened, according to the Justice Department. Gutierrez-Ochoa, who allegedly helped coordinate the transportation and distribution of 40,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and 2,000 kilograms of cocaine bound for the US, had kidnapped two members of the Mexican Navy in 2021 in an attempt to get authorities to release El Mencho's wife from custody, CNN reports. Sought by authorities, he fled to Riverside, where he used $1.2 million in drug trafficking proceeds to buy a luxury home, prosecutors say. From there, he allegedly oversaw the receiving and distribution of drug shipments.

Prosecutors allege Gutierrez-Ochoa was on his guard given the deception and at least once performed counter-surveillance on federal agents who were monitoring him, per CNN. He was arrested Tuesday, according to the DOJ, which did not detail the circumstances. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said "the Jalisco Cartel—one of the world's most violent and prolific drug trafficking organizations—is weaker today because of the tenacious efforts of law enforcement to track down and arrest [Gutierrez-Ochoa]." He faces federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges for which he could be sentenced to life in prison.

El Mencho's son, Rubén Oseguera, also known as "El Menchito," was convicted of conspiring to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for US importation and using a firearm in a drug conspiracy in a US court in September, per the AP. He also faces up to life in prison at his January sentencing. El Mencho remains a fugitive. The US State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction. (More Mexican drug cartel stories.)