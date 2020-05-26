Watchdog in Trump's Sights Resigns Post

(Newser) – One of the government watchdogs recently stripped of authority by President Trump is leaving his job entirely. Glenn Fine is resigning his post as deputy inspector general of the Pentagon, reports CNN. Fine was in the news last month, though not for his Pentagon work. He had been placed in control of a panel of inspector generals overseeing how the government spends $2 trillion allotted for coronavirus relief. Trump removed him from that post on a bit of a technicality—he demoted Fine from his job as acting inspector general of the Pentagon, which disqualified him from the coronavirus oversight position. Fine then returned to his role as a deputy inspector general for the Pentagon, and it's that position he is now resigning, per the New York Times.

"It has been an honor to serve in the Inspector General community," Fine said in a statement. "The role of Inspectors General is a strength of our system of government. They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way." Trump has made no bones about ridding his administration of IGs from the Obama administration, saying at a press conference this month, "I offered most of my people, almost all of them—I said, you know these are Obama appointees. If you'd like to let them go, I think you should let them go," per Axios. Trump recently fired IGs for the State Department and the intelligence community, and USA Today notes that he nominated a permanent inspector general for Health and Human Services after the acting director issued a critical report.


