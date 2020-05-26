In Denmark, Some Weird News for the Lovelorn

(Newser) – Love, pandemic-style: Denmark will start allowing people from neighboring nations to cross the border to visit their boyfriends or girlfriends. One weird catch: At the border, they essentially have to prove their love. "They can bring along a photo or a love letter," a police official told Danish broadcaster DR, per dw.com. "I realize these are very intimate things, but the decision to let in the partner ultimately rests on the judgment of the individual police officer." Those comments caused a bit of stir over privacy, prompting the Justice Minister to tone things down a bit, reports CNN. "If you say, you are in a relationship and put it in writing, that is enough," said Nick Haekkerup.

Under the guidelines, only couples who previously met regularly in person are supposed to be eligible. "In order for a sweetheart to be allowed to enter Denmark, proof must be provided that the relationship has had a certain duration, basically six months," according to the Danish National Police website. The Local profiles three couples, two of whom will be allowed to meet and one who cannot. The latter couple is out of luck because the foreign partner is an American. Only those from Germany, Sweden, Norway, and Finland make the cut. (Read more Denmark stories.)

