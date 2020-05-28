Entertainment / Nielsen Ratings 10 Most-Watched Network Shows 'NCIS' is champ as CBS finishes first overall for 2019-20 By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted May 28, 2020 1:41 PM CDT Copied In this image released by NBC, Milo Ventimiglia, left, and Jeremy Luke appear in a scene from "This is Us." The show cracked the top 5 in ratings for the 2019-20 season. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP) (Newser) – CBS remains the champ of TV ratings. Nielsen says the network finished No. 1 for the 12th straight year in the "traditional" season that ended last week, reports the AP. Of course, not much is "traditional" about viewership in this age. The ratings, for example, don't reflect streamed shows beyond the first seven days in which they were first telecast. Business Insider has a list of Nielsen's 41 top-rated shows from the 2019-20 season, starting with NCIS. Read on for the top 10. Read the next page