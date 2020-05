10 Most-Watched Network Shows

(Newser) –

CBS remains the champ of TV ratings. Nielsen says the network finished No. 1 for the 12th straight year in the "traditional" season that ended last week, reports the AP . Of course, not much is "traditional" about viewership in this age. The ratings, for example, don't reflect streamed shows beyond the first seven days in which they were first telecast. Business Insider has a list of Nielsen's 41 top-rated shows from the 2019-20 season, starting with NCIS. Read on for the top 10.