'We've Gotta Change,' Biden Says

(Newser) – Joe Biden has assured George Floyd's family that he'll do everything he can to bring justice in the Minneapolis man's death. The former vice president made the disclosure in a five-minute video livestreamed Friday, in which he addressed Floyd's death and racism in the nation generally, USA Today reports. The black man died in police custody this week; an officer, who has since been fired, was charged with his death Friday. "Folks, we got to stand up," he said. "We’ve gotta move. We’ve gotta change." He called racism the nation's "original sin," which remains a stain. "We are a country with an open wound," Biden said. He thanked Floyd's family for talking with him, per CNBC.

"This is a national crisis, and we need real leadership right now," Biden said in the video. "We need justice for George Floyd. We need real police reform." On Twitter, Biden responded to President Trump's tweets threatening looters in the Minneapolis protests, suggesting they'd be shot. Biden said he wouldn't retweet Trump's threat. "I will not give him that amplification,” Biden posted. "But he is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I'm furious, and you should be too." In the video, Trump's likely opponent in this fall's presidential election said, "This is national crisis, and we need real leadership right now." (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

