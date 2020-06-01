One Arrested NYC Protester Has an Unusual Address

(Newser) – The NYPD arrested nearly 350 people in the George Floyd protests Saturday night, and one of them provided an address of 181 East End Ave., reports ABC7. The reason that's unusual? It just happens to be Gracie Mansion, the mayor's residence. As it turns out, the 25-year-old daughter of Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those rounded up, reports the Daily News and CNN. Chiara de Blasio was among 100 people who police say refused to leave a street when ordered to do so about 10:30pm. She received a desk appearance ticket charging her with unlawful assembly before being released. She has reportedly been quarantining with her family.

The mayor himself has not commented on his daughter's arrest, though he was vocal about the protests on two fronts over the weekend. On the one hand, he expressed empathy for the anger, tweeting: "Structural racism haunts the lives of people of color. What we're seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices." But he also condemned the violence, blaming "anarchists" and warning: "Those who are out there simply to express violence and express hatred against our police officers, if you are going to commit violence you will get arrested. You will feel the consequences of that activity." (Read more George Floyd stories.)

