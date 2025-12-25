New Storm Brings the Mud in California

Another powerful storm system that could present Southern California with its wettest Christmas in years rolled into the region on Thursday, potentially causing more flooding and mudslides a day after heavy rain and gusty winds were blamed for at least two deaths. Forecasters warned the additional rain could increase the risk of debris flows in waterlogged areas scorched by wildfires in January, the AP reports. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in Southern California issued an evacuation warning for the mountain town of Wrightwood due to a risk of mudslides. County firefighters on Wednesday said they rescued people trapped in cars when mud and debris rushed down a road leading into Wrightwood.

Roads in the town of about 5,000 people were covered in rocks, debris and thick mud on Thursday. With power out, a local gas station and coffee shop running on generators were serving as hubs for residents and visitors. Statewide, more than 120,000 people were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. Hunter Lopiccolo, 13, said his family almost evacuated the previous day, when water washed away a chunk of their backyard. But they decided to stay and celebrate the holiday. "We just played card games all night with candles and flashlights," he said. With more rain on the way, more than 150 firefighters were stationed in the area, said San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Shawn Millerick. "We're ready," he said. A falling tree killed a San Diego man Wednesday, news outlets reported, and a Sacramento sheriff's deputy died in what appeared to be a weather-related crash.

To the east: Elsewhere, a major storm system was moving toward the Midwest and Northeast and was expected to interfere with travel, according to the National Weather Service. A mix of freezing rain and sleet could create icy conditions across much of Pennsylvania and parts of Michigan and Maryland. Forecasters warned significant ice accumulation on tree limbs and power lines could cause outages. Heavy snow was expected to blanket the Northeast early Friday.