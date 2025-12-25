Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Oysters

Those partaking in raw oysters over the holidays, be warned: The CDC is seeing an unusually high number of related salmonella cases, reports USA Today . A CDC advisory counts 64 cases across 22 states, but warns that the numbers are likely higher because of unreported illnesses. No deaths have been reported, but 20 people were hospitalized. However, no recall has been issued, because investigators from the CDC and FDA have not yet pinpointed a specific supplier or harvest area for the suspect shellfish. Nor do they know how many potentially tainted oysters entered the market.

Salmonella infection typically causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps beginning 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Most otherwise healthy people recover in a matter of days without treatment, but the illness can be dangerous for young children, older adults, pregnant people, and others with weakened immune systems, per NBC News. The best defense? Cook the oysters before eating.

So far, cases have been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.