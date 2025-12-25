Panel Schedules Public Hearing on Trump's 'East Wing Project'

A federal planning panel will hold its first public session next month on President Trump's fast-moving White House ballroom project, after a court order forced the administration to seek outside review. The National Capital Planning Commission has tentatively scheduled an informational briefing for Jan. 8, listing the topic as the "East Wing Modernization Project." A commission document on the hearing does not mention a ballroom, and the session will not include a vote or allow public comment, the Washington Post reports.

"This is an opportunity for the project applicant to present the project and for Commissioners to ask questions and provide general observations prior to formal review which we anticipate this spring," the commission posted on its website, per the Hill. Demolition on parts of the East Wing began without any formal review having taken place. The hearing was scheduled after US District Judge Richard Leon ordered the administration to submit its plans to both the Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts by the end of December. The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued this month to stop work. Trump officials told the court they will not begin aboveground ballroom construction before April, contingent on commission approval.